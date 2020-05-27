Police issue warrants in Tennessee “paintball battles”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say that arrest warrants have been issued for more than 60 people accused of involvement in a string of “paintball battles” taking place across Chattanooga.

The city’s police department says it received more than 70 calls reporting people shooting paintball guns between May 1 and May 18. A police spokesman told The Times Free Press on Tuesday that the battles appeared to have started as a game among friends, but some suspects had since targeted victims that weren’t involved.

Arrest reports show that at least four suspects had been arrested on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. Police didn’t identify the suspects.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.