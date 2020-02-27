Live Now
Police investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago

Courtesy: Google

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL/WKRN) — Officials with the Yadkinville, North Carolina Police Department confirmed with WJHL that they were checking on a tip that Evelyn Boswell was spotted at a KFC in Yadkinville, North Carolina within the past few weeks.

According to Commander Randy Dimmett at the Yadkinville Police Department, the tip came in Thursday morning that Evelyn was spotted with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and Boswell’s boyfriend, William McCloud, two to three weeks ago at the KFC.

The tip came in from an employee, according to police.

Police confirmed that they were reviewing security footage and interviewing employees.

The KFC is located on South State Street in Yadkinville.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.


