MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after an explosion in Germantown Wednesday night.

Police say officers received a call before 7 p.m. about an explosion in the area of Farmington and Cordes near a drainage culvert.

When officers arrived, they found a second homemade device in an open unoccupied area nearby.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene and took the second device to render it safe.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

