Police: Intoxicated woman found sleeping while standing up in grocery store

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police say she was found sleeping while standing in the deli section of a grocery store.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers arrived at the Food City on Broad Street around noon on Wednesday after receiving calls of an intoxicated person.

The report says officers found a woman, later identified as Amanda Allmon, who matched the description they had been given in the deli area.

Allmon was asleep and standing in the store, but the EPD reports that she was woken up and asked to step outside.

Allmon allegedly told officers she had taken Klonopin earlier that day, and she later said that she had not thought the medication would affect her as much as it did.

Standard Field Sobriety Tests were reportedly given, and Allmon performed in a manner that was consistent with that of an intoxicated person.

Allmon was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

She was transported to the Carter County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21.