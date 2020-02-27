Police: Employee pulls pocket knife, threatens to cut out boss’ baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman was taken into custody and charged after police say she attacked and then threatened to cut a pregnant woman’s baby from her body.

According to police, video from the scene showed a clearly upset Amber Gladney enter her boss’ office on January 31. There was a verbal altercation during which Gladney walked around the desk in an aggressive manner while taking off her coat.

Investigators said she removed an object from her back pocket and then placed it back after other employees got in between the two women.

According to the victim, that object was a pocket knife and Gladney threatened to use it to cut her baby out of her body. She was 19 weeks pregnant at the time.

The victim and a witness also told investigators that Gladney grabbed the woman by the throat, causing scratches and bruising to her neck.

Gladney was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.