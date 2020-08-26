Police: Alleged YouTube producer grabbed women on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department said Tuesday it had twice received information regarding a man claiming to be a YouTube producer grabbing or attempting to grab women’s buttocks.

According to UTPD, in each incident, the man claiming to be a YouTube video producer stopped the female student walking in the area of the Institute of Agriculture on the UTK campus to answer questions for a cash prize. When the questions are answered incorrectly, the individual grabbed or attempted to grab the female’s buttocks.

On both occasions, the person was described as a male aged 30-40, dressed in dark athletic wear and riding a bicycle. He has been reported to be filming on a device secured to a gimbal.

UTPD also saying the female students have declined any official police report or investigation; however, UTPD said they believe this information will be helpful for others to make informed decisions for their safety.

UTPD cautioning people on campus that if this individual approaches you, please contact UTPD immediately.

UTPD also re-emphasized safety measures for UTK Volunteers:

You can report criminal or suspicious activity on the LiveSafe app or by calling UTPD at 865-974-3111.

If you are victim of a crime, we encourage you to report the incident as soon as possible so appropriate measures can be taken for your safety and the safety of others.

If you see something that doesn’t look right or makes you feel concerned, please report that as well.

From UTPD: The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has identified over 2,000 Campus Security Authorities. When a crime defined in the Clery Act is reported to a Campus Security Authority, those persons are required to report this information to the campus Clery coordinator. If the Clery coordinator determines that the incident, as reported to them, poses an ongoing threat to the campus community, they are required to issue a Timely Warning (or “Safety Notice”) to the campus community.