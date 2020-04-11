1  of  17
Closings
Pilot survives small plane crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Tennessee News

by: WJHL

Posted: / Updated:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — Park officials say a pilot survived a small plane crash Friday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park rangers responded to the crash about six miles west of Clingmans Dome around 11 a.m.

The pilot, identified as Georg Kustermann, 47 of Georgia, had deployed the plane’s parachute north of Silers Bald and Buckeye Gap according to the park.

Kustermann was located by a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter around 1 p.m. and extracted by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Park officials say he did not sustain any serious injuries.

Kustermann was the only person in the plane.

