Pilot Company rolls through changes of Colonial Pipeline problems, panic buying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-based Pilot Company says they’re working to cope with the panic-buying of gas after a major U.S. pipeline was shut down due to a cybersecurity attack.

Brad Jenkins, senior vice president of Pilot Company, said today this isn’t like anything they’ve really had to deal with in a long time.

“The Colonial is such a predominant provider of fuel supply in the Southeast all the way up into New Jersey that when goes down, obviously, and we’ve had issues before, but we’ve never had all of the pipelines down at the same time. So there are two pipelines that basically run side by side. “When they’ve had issues in the past they can keep one running and do maintenance, but this is the first time that we’ve had all those lines down. So we knew there were going to be challenges because what you’re really trying to do is buy time.” Brad Jenkins, senior vice president of Pilot Company

Jenkins says the company went into a preservation mode and put policies in place to conserve fuel. He added that even though this was a very unique situation, they’ve had some practice, with hurricanes in the summer months slowing fuel coming from refineries.

He says just like then, it may take some time but the gas will be back to normal.