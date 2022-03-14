NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR/WKRN) – If you have any respect for math, you’ll eat a slice of pie today.

Pi Day, observed each year on March 14, is an unofficial holiday first established in 1988 to celebrate the mathematical constant of pi. Today, scholars and schoolteachers across the globe commemorate the date by teaching the many formulas that utilize pi, or lecturing on its mathematical significance.

The rest of us usually think about consuming the more tangible type of pie. Y’know, like apple or strawberry rhubarb. Out of respect for math, of course.

In order to help narrow down our choices, the analysts at Yelp have taken it upon themselves to try to determine the best place for pie in each state. It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp’s results are based on the ratings and reviews of the bakeries and eateries that offer pie, rather than the pie itself. Even still, Yelp’s analysts did their best to find businesses that specialized in pie. And they used plenty of math, most likely.

Yelp found that Sweet Creations Pie Bakery in Nashville in 900 block of Jefferson Street is where Tennesseans can find the best pie served in the Volunteer State. While you can’t get a piece of pie from Sweet Creations today, the bakery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To find a list of Yelp’s top-reviewed pie places nationwide, click here.