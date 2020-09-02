Photos: Vandals spray-paint BLM, defund police messages on Elvis Presley’s Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the top tourist attractions in the southern United States, Elvis Presley’s Graceland, was the victim of vandals earlier this week.

Messages including “#BLM” and “No Justice No Peace” were spray-painted on the wall surrounding the Memphis-area staple. Graceland was once home to Presley and is still owned and operated by his estate.

On Wednesday morning, social media accounts associated with Black Lives Matter Mississippi tweeted, “Now that we have your attention, COVID & Racism is killing us. Stop placing value of white icons and property over Black lives.” The posts included a graphic that noted Graceland had been vandalized.

WREG-TV reached out but Graceland said they did not have a comment at this time. It will reportedly cost an estimated $150,000 to make repairs.

Graceland is a National Historic Landmark and the second-most visited house in the United States behind the White House. It’s estimated to receive more than 600,000 visitors annually.

It wasn’t the only spot hit by vandals. There was a similar scene Tuesday morning at the city’s Levitt Shell, an open-air amphitheater. Pictures from that scene showed the vandals painted the walls and stage, but this time with additional anti-police and anti-Trump messages, according to WREG-TV.