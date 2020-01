NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, take a look at some of the officers servicing Middle Tennessee.

Brentwood Police at Brentwood Police station’s groundbreaking – Sept. 2019 (Photo: John Magyar)

Clarksville Police Department

Franklin Police Department

Gallatin Police Department

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Nashville Police Department

Majlo, Mt. Juliet Police Department’s K9 (Source: Mt. Juliet Police)

Mt. Juliet Police

Mt. Juliet Police

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department

Portland Police Department

Smyrna Midnight Shift Guardians of the Night

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

In a special News 2 series, officers open up about the perils of their job and how they cope with danger on a daily basis.

