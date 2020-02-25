Petition calls for ‘Evelyn’s Law’ to require parents to report missing children sooner

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB/WKRN) — An online petition is circulating that wants a law requiring parents to report a missing child within a week.

This move is getting a lot of attention, it’s just one way that people feel like they’re getting involved and helping in the search for Evelyn Boswell.

“When you’re in the mall and your child is gone for a minute, you freak out,” said Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe.

Evelyn Boswell, just 15-months-old, was reportedly last seen in December. It wasn’t until February 18 that she was reported missing, launching an Amber Alert.

Many of you questioned why it took so long for Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, to report her daughter missing.

“Well, the reason I didn’t report it or anything was, I knew the person who had her and I didn’t want them to run away with her as soon as they thought anything was going on,” said Boswell.

A petition to the Tennessee Senator has more than 9,000 signatures saying it should be illegal to wait longer than a week to report a child missing.

“This situation is something that we would really have to look at to see what’s available legislatively and legally in Tennessee. We may already have laws that take care of that, we may already have rules and regulations from the various departments, children’s services. It’s worth taking another look at,” said Senator Crowe.

Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol thinks another law on the books could potentially do more harm than good by implicating parents who didn’t know their child was missing.

“For most parents, if their child is missing for a few hours you’ve got alarm bells going off, much less days,” said Senator Lundberg, “I think this is an anomaly, thank God it’s an anomaly, so I don’t think we need reporting laws in place.”

