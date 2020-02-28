Investigators reportedly dug underneath and around property looking for Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Shortly after investigators left the scene of a trailer park near Boone Lake, WJHL was able to speak with the person who said they lived there.

Zachary Warfield said investigators were at his home for about 15 to 20 minutes as they searched.

Warfield said he had only lived there a few months. He also said, “I know they might have lived here for quite a while, but that’s all I know.”

Warfield was referring to Megan and Evelyn Boswell.

Warfield said that investigators dug around back where “they saw some soft ground” and that they also dug underneath the trailer.

He also indicated that authorities put something in a bag and removed it from underneath the trailer.

“It was a brown bag I don’t know if it was paper or plastic but it was a brown bag,” Warfield said.

Warfield said, “That was the first time they had an investigation team but there were a couple of detectives that have come here before.”

TBI officials confirmed Friday afternoon through an e-mail that they assisted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at that address as, “part of an active and ongoing investigation.”







