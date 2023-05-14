SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — A man died and a Sevierville Police K-9 was wounded Friday night following an officer-involved shooting in Sevier County, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 12, when Sevierville officers and Sevier County deputies were at a house on Holly Drive in New Center to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading charge.

According to the TBI, when authorities approached the home, there was an exchange of gunfire between someone inside the residence and law enforcement outside. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

K-9 Hank (Courtesy: Sevierville Police Department)

Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges said the K-9 was taken to an area veterinary hospital for surgery after being shot.

The Sevierville Police Department identified the K-9 as Hank, a Belgian Malinois. Hank’s surgery reportedly went well and he returned home to rest with his partner, Officer Jordan Paul.

The TBI announced on Saturday, May 13 that one person –identified as 63-year-old David Wright — was dead inside the home. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of Wright’s death.

Another individual was brought to a regional hospital to be treated for their injuries following the shooting, according to officials. There is no word on that person’s identity or the nature of their injuries at this time.

The TBI said two Sevier County deputies and one Sevierville officer were transported to the hospital with minor, non-gunshot-related injuries.

Since it was an officer-involved shooting, the TBI is reportedly handling the case.

“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration,” the agency said in Saturday’s statement. “The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

While authorities have not said if anyone has been charged for shooting K-9 Hank, a 2022 Tennessee law called the “Joker’s Law” specifically addresses anyone knowingly killing or causing serious injury to a police dog. An amendment that was added to the bill before it passed makes is a a Class D felony to injure or kill a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, service animal, or police horse.