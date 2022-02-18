KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — International rock icon Paul McCartney is coming to Knoxville in May and is slated to play at the Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

The show is part of the McCartney’s GOT BACK Tour, which is a 13-city lineup of U.S. shows that kicks off April 28 and runs through June 16. It’s the musician’s first live shows since 2019.

A news release states the GOT BACK tour will feature the musician’s live debuts in Hollywood, Fla., Knoxville and Winston-Salem, NC; while his first Fort Worth, Texas and Baltimore shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland, Calif. date in 20 years. The tour will also include stops in cities where he has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston MA, Los Angeles CA, Orlando FL, Seattle WA, and Syracuse NY.

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. local time. For a full itinerary, see below or check paulmccartneygotback.com.