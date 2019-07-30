Party honors Baby Joe’s 7th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Joe Clyde Daniel’s birthday is Friday, August 2.

A party is being held in his honor to commemorate what would have been his 7th birthday.

The celebration will be hosted by Equusearch at the Tennessee Fire Department on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Baby Joe was reported missing by his parents on April 4, 2018. Hundreds of law enforcement and the community gathered to search for the boy, hoping he was still alive.

There has been limited evidence in the case. Since his disappearance both his parents have been taken into custody. They both remain in custody and his remains have not been found.

Last week TBI revealed hair found on the shovel potentially being baby Joe’s and blood was found on the same shovel linked to his father.

The results could take months.