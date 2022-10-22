UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries.

Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather.

Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools on Monday, Boyd says.

———————————————————————————————————-

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A skydiver has been flown to a hospital following an accident at Friday night’s Musket Bowl game, according to authorities.

The parachutist crashed during the festivities leading up to the football game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, according to News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler.

(Photo: WJHL)

The extent of the parachutist’s injuries is unclear, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they were flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said the parachutist was part of a professional company hired before the game. A moment of silence was held after the parachutist was airlifted to the hospital.

Boyd said a decision was then made to move forward with the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.