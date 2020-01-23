Painting of Jesus unscathed after fire destroys East Tennessee church

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A church in Cocke County was destroyed by fire over the weekend, but one important piece of artwork remained intact.

Firefighters responded Saturday morning to a fire at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Parrottsville. Crews worked to save the structure, but ultimately, the church was destroyed.

Amid the rubble, the church’s pastor said a painting of Jesus was found unscathed. That painting will be given to Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.