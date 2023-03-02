NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned propane truck closed a road and caused an evacuation of residents in Cocke County, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Update 2 p.m. – The driver of the propane truck was taken by helicopter to a Johnson City hospital, Joe Esway director of Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said. Two Cocke County deputies, who were the first to render aid to the driver, were taken to Newport Medical Center for propane inhalation, Esway said.

Around noon, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the propane leak had slowed and the remaining product was being transferred. The spilled propane is being burnt off, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

An overturned propane truck caused State Route 340 to be closed at Allen Chapel Road, near Parrottsville around 11:15 a.m. According to Nagi, this will be a long-term closure.

Nagi said the vehicle is leaking propane and that there is a one-mile radius evacuation of residents. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said this is due to the threat of explosion.

Propane truck that overturned in Cocke Co. (WATE)

Map showing where the propane truck overturned. (TDOT)

Anyone who is evacuated and needs a place to go can go to the Parrottsville Elementary School at 1901 Old Parrottsville Highway.

Nagi told WATE that a medical helicopter was on it’s way for the driver of the truck.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.