GLEASON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are continuing to rescue animals after over a dozen dogs were reportedly found living in “horrendous conditions” in a vacant home in West Tennessee.

Officials in Weakly County requested assistance from Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, after discovering the conditions on Tuesday, Nov. 7. According to the ARC, the property was dilapidated and uninhabitable with no electricity or running water.

Authorities said the home was also “filled with feces, infested with black widows, and generally a horrible place to live.” At least 12 dogs and five puppies, only a few weeks old, were running loose in and around the property, with some seeking shelter in discarded furniture in the yard.

The ARC said nine dogs and puppies were captured before nightfall, and trapping was continuing on the property on Wednesday. Many of the dogs that have been captured so far exhibit signs of fur loss, internal and external parasites and are underweight, officials reported.

“Sadly, not all of the dogs survived,” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “We found evidence of several recently deceased animals on the property today. I’m grateful to ARC’s donors and volunteers who have allowed us to assemble our field team and swiftly deploy to ensure the safety of each of the surviving dogs here.”

Ammonia levels in the home reportedly required rescuers to wear protective respirators before they could enter certain areas. All of the animals have been surrendered by the homeowner, and the surviving dogs are being taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.

The ARC said each dog will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments before they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will help find them new homes.