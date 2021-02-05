Officials working to combat illegal dumping and littering along Tennessee roads

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Giles County are fed up with people trashing the roads and countryside. Like many agencies across the state, they need your help working to combat illegal dumping and littering.

“Not only do we want to keep Giles County beautiful, but littering is illegal in the State of Tennessee punishable by up to $1,500 in fines,” said Giles County Deputy Emmett Slone in a statement.

Deputy Slone says that the majority of the litter comes “from pure negligence” and that it costs the state millions of dollars each year to clean it up.

“Our road crews can clean areas of our county and within hours, the area is once again cluttered with trash. Bags of trash flying out of the backs of trucks and purposeful dumping in remote areas is also and large part of this problem. Our department will do our part to investigate, locate and prosecute these offenders,” said Deputy Slone.

The issue in Giles County is a sentiment echoed in counties all across Tennessee, and now Tennessee Department of Transportation is doing something about it.

A hotline has been set up to report litter bugs in our state by TDOT, part of a statewide anti-litter campaign. The hotline allows people to report those they see littering along state roadways.

You can call the toll-free litter hotline at 1 (877) 8-LITTER or 1 (877) 854-8837.

You can also SUBMIT A TIP online, click here.

“The new toll-free litter hotline gives citizens the ability to Stop It,” said TDOT Commissioner Gerald Nicely. “Now anyone who witnesses a person littering can report it and trigger action to improve the quality of the environment and the cleanliness of our roadways.”

You’re advised to get the following information before you report someone littering or illegal dumping:

License Plate Number (Tennessee plates only)

Type and make of vehicle

Day and time the incident occurred

Location where the incident occurred

Type of item tossed or blown from vehicle

“Tennessee has some of the best roads in the nation,” said Nicely, “With everyone’s help, we can have some of the cleanest, too.”

In addition to the TDOT hotline, contact the county where you live to find out your options for dumping trash and reporting illegal dumping and littering.

Deputy Slone says that if you live in Giles County, you can also contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 363-3505 to report littering or illegal dumping. The county offers a Solid Waste Program and convenience centers to dump your trash, click here for more information.