Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search for missing 15-month-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday afternoon he is personally contributing $1,000 in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities in Sullivan County held a news conference to provide the latest information in the search for Evelyn.

“We’ve got feet on the ground everywhere. It doesn’t matter where the leads are,” Sheriff Cassidy said.

Sheriff Cassidy revealed in this news conference that they still believe Evelyn is alive and that a babysitter last saw the child on December 10th and 11th.

The sheriff added that “we are not disregarding anybody as a suspect at this time.”

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.



Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

News 2’s sister station, WJHL confirmed Megan Boswell was outside of a courtroom in Bristol, Tennessee Friday morning as Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, was leaving. WJHL’s reporter attempted to ask Boswell about her missing daughter, but Boswell kept quiet as she walked to her vehicle.

An AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has been in effect since Wednesday.

She was last seen Dec. 26, investigators said. At the time, she was believed to be wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

No additional information has been released by investigators, including a reason for the delay in reporting the child missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.