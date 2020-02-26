Officials set to hold press conference on Megan Boswell arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be providing a briefing on the arrest of Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt, the briefing will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office charged Megan Boswell with false reporting Tuesday night and said she has “provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements” during the investigation. Some of the information provided by Boswell was false, deputies explained.

Boswell was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sullivan County jail, where she was held on a $25,000 bond.

A babysitter reported last seeing Evelyn on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week, when the girl’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has received more than 500 tips in the case, but so far, there have been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

