Official: Armed corrections officer fatally shot by police in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — A corrections officer accused of targeting a woman he had been dating in a store parking lot was shot and killed by a police officer in East Tennessee.

Earhart said in an interview Monday night the incident stemmed from a hit-and-run in the Lowe’s parking lot.

“The incident was reportedly domestic in nature and involved a man, identified as Travis Mullins who was reportedly targeting a woman who he had been dating,” Earhart said.

“At some point, for reasons still under investigation, Mullins was able to get back in his vehicle and grab a second firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Mullins reportedly pointed the gun at the Greeneville officer resulting in the officer firing shots, striking Mullins,” Earhart said.

Mullins, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TBI officials.

Mullins was wearing a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office uniform at the time of his death. He was a corrections officer for the county but was off-duty at the time of the call.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said in a statement that the fatal shooting was a “sad situation.”

No officers were injured. The TBI is investigating.