GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A chemical leak at a Greeneville cheese factory sent 29 employees to the hospital on Wednesday, town leaders say.

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith confirmed that two separate chemical leaks of anhydrous ammonia occurred at La Quesera Mexicana, a cheese factory located on Hankins Street in Greeneville.

During the first chemical leak reported at 7:15 a.m., six employees were taken to a local hospital, Smith said during a press conference. The building was evacuated, and maintenance crews repaired what Smith said was a pop-off valve where the leak originated.

Smith said a second leak at the factory was reported around 10 a.m. and resulted in 23 additional employees being taken to the hospital. According to Smith, the second leak occurred when valves were turned back on after the first leak, but it took place at a different location in the facility from the first.

After the second leak occurred, Smith said HAZMAT teams swept the building to ensure no one was still inside.

Smith said the employees were taken to Greeneville Community Hospital, the Johnson City Medical Center and the Newport Medical Center.

As of noon, the Ballad Health hospital system stated in a release that it was treating 25 total patients from the leak. All 25 were in stable condition, Ballad stated.

Team members and medical staff at Greeneville Community Hospital and the Level 1 Trauma Center at Johnson City Medical Center are working together with local EMS, the Ballad Health Regional Communications Center and representatives from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to respond to the incident. The health system has sufficient clinical coverage on staff and on standby to treat the influx of patients, and it is managing its emergency departments through the network of care to prepare for additional patients if needed. Ballad Health

An additional 53 employees were evaluated and were placed under observation following the leaks, Smith said.

Smith said there is no risk to the public, and the leaks have been contained. Ballad Health also stated that the patients being treated were not a contamination risk to other patients at Ballad facilities.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) confirmed to News Channel 11 that an investigator will determine if the employee injuries meet the criteria to begin a formal investigation.