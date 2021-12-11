OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead in Obion County after storms blew through the area, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials.

A gas main leak is also preventing crews from rescuing more people from the area. Local fire and EMS officials are on the scene with assistance from TEMA.

Emergency crews are also currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties in Western Kentucky where significant damage has been reported.