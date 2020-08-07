Oak Ridge couple charged in brutal death, rape, torture of woman

Editor’s Note: The following story is graphic in nature and reader’s discretion is advised.

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) – A couple is facing first-degree murder charges after police say they lured a woman into their home, beat her, raped her and left her for dead.

Oak Ridge Police responded to a possible homicide call in the 300 block of East Fairview Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Oak Ridge Police SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force were able to execute a search warrant obtained by police and District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office for the residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the search, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Sean Finnegan and Rebecca Dishman were arrested.

According to the warrants, Finnegan and Dishman lured the woman into the residence with the promise of a place to stay.

Once at the home the two held the woman against her will, attacked her with a baseball bat, tortured, raped, deprived her of food and medical care, strangled her to death and left her broken body in a stand-up freezer, the warrants said.

Finnegan and Dishman each face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Finnegan faces additional aggravated rape and abuse of a corpse charges. Dishman faces additional aggravated sexual battery and tampering with evidence charges.

Both suspects remain in jail and the investigation is ongoing.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects are in custody in connection to a homicide in Oak Ridge that was reported Wednesday evening.

Oak Ridge Police responded to a home in the 300 block of East Fair View Road on Wednesday at about 7:39 p.m. A search of the home located the body of a 36-year-old female who died from an apparent homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served at the residence, with assistance of ORPD SWAT Team and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

Both suspects remain in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.