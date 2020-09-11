NTSB, FAA investigating McMinn County plane crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that occurred in Niota on Thursday.

Preliminary information released from the FAA states a single-engine Quad City Challenger aircraft crashed in a field near Niota, Tenn., Thursday around 4 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was aboard.

Neither the FAA or the NTSB will identify people involved in aircraft accidents, the FAA said, and the agency will will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates.

The pilot’s condition was unknown as of Thursday night.