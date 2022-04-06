NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill named after a Middle Tennessee boy who was once the focus of an AMBER Alert is now officially state law.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law Wednesday. The new law changes Tennessee’s AMBER Alert process and was inspired by the case of 3-year-old Noah Clare.

In November 2021, Noah’s mother reported him missing after his father did not bring him back at their scheduled time. No AMBER Alert was issued for 11 days because Noah did not fit the state’s criteria.

Noah was gone for two weeks before being found in California. His father Jacob is facing charges.

The new law speeds up the AMBER Alert process for children at the center of active custody battles. When the bill went to the State House, it was unanimously approved, sparking much relief for Noah’s family.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. We’re so happy that it still…it brings up a lot of memories for us,” Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother said.

“I’m just so thankful that we are able to make a difference, that hopefully another family won’t have to go 14 days without their baby,” Noah’s grandmother Edie Wainwright added.

Under the new law, after a child has been missing for 48 hours, a judge can issue an order declaring them to be in imminent danger. The alert can then be pushed out.