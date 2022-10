NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Tennessee Association of Broadcasters (TAB) “Excellence in Broadcasting” awards banquet was held on Tuesday night, with News 2 bringing home multiple honors.

News 2 was awarded first place in the “Best News Team” category and second place in the “Best Evening Newscast” category.

The TAB awards are open to any media organizations in Tennessee that are members of the association.

We would like to thank the association and our viewers for trusting us.