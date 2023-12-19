NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To combat increasing anxiety, depression, and substance abuse among children, a new role has been created within the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

In October, Beth Goodner was named as the first-ever assistant commissioner focused on mental health services for children and youth.

The former CEO of TrustPoint Hospital in Murfreesboro will lead a team within the department to oversee the spending of the more than $40 million they get annually to help support children and their parents through youth mental health services.

“They’re dealing with depression, anxiety, trauma, all those types of things are treatable, and that’s the good news,” Goodner said in her first broadcast interview since accepting the role. “Mental health is health and mental illness is treatable and mental wellness is achievable.”

Goodner said the key to helping treat and improve the mental health of Tennessee’s kids is to identify those in need early and provide them with the resources and tools to cope.

One of her main goals with this funding is to make the commissioner’s vision of a school-based behavioral health liaison in every school a reality.

“It’ll make a huge difference. It’ll give dedicated focus to every specific school, and that’s needed,” said.

According to Goodner, there are currently around 274 approved positions for behavioral health liaisons and the department hopes to secure funding for 114 positions in the next budget.

Other programs funded through the Division of Children and Youth Mental Health services include initiatives to identify kids with emotional disorders and refer them to treatment, and others to teach kids ways to cope with mental health crises.

“We have to continue just identifying where children need help in their functioning and giving them the resources and giving the parents and teachers the resources to help children as well,” Goodner said.

However, she said achieving this mission won’t be up to one person, one team or one department, but rather all Tennesseans coming together.