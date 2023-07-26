NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen laws passed by the Tennessee 113th General Assembly will affect schools as students head back to their classes for the 2023-2024 school year.

While school safety was top of mind for many parents this year, the majority of bills that made it to Gov. Bill Lee‘s desk by the end of the legislative session dealt with other topics like course credit, teaching licenses and social issues.

Nearly all of the bills have already gone into effect and will be implemented during the upcoming school year. Take a look at some of the new laws affecting Tennessee schools below. A list of the school safety laws that made it through the legislature can be found by clicking here.

Assistance for deaf students (HB0435/SB0004)

As of July 1, 2023, this bill created a deaf mentor and parent advisor program to assist families in implementing bilingual and bicultural home-based programming for children who are deaf, hard of hearing or deaf-blind.

The program’s focus is to prevent language deprivation or gaps, ensure children have equal access to learning opportunities, and provide a positive impact on a child’s social and emotional development through a role model.

The new program is being implemented at the West Tennessee School for the Deaf in Jackson; the Tennessee School for the Deaf, Knoxville campus; and the Tennessee School for the Deaf, Nashville campus.

Course credit for high school students (HB0962/SB0838)

Under this law, schools can now award a high school student credit for a course if the student attains a qualifying score on the course’s final examination, without the student having to enroll in the class.

Schools were required to adopt a policy for administering final exams for students seeking course credit pursuant to this bill by July 1, 2023. A student may only take a final exam once per course but can earn a maximum of up to four graduation credits from separate exams.

Sports safety requirements (HB0457/SB0773)

This bill makes changes to youth sports safety requirements by encouraging coaches of school athletic activities to annually complete training in physical conditioning and training equipment use, as well as rehearse an emergency action plan.

A city, county, business or nonprofit organization that organizes a community-based youth athletic activity must also apply the same safety standards if children aged 14 or younger are eligible to participate and the activity is on state property.

Changes to corporal punishment (HB0995/SB0972)

Under this law, teachers are required to take a certain set of actions before administering corporal punishment and document those actions in the student’s educational record. The bill also prohibits the use of corporal punishment against a student with a disability.

Before using corporal punishment, teachers must have acted to address the student’s behavior, provided consequences, consulted with the student’s parents about their behavior and considered the need to evaluate whether the student has a disability.

Teaching licenses for veterans (HB0786/SB0724)

As of May 3, 2023, this law created a new pathway for honorably discharged veterans to receive an occupational teaching license or a temporary permit to teach in an unfilled position.

To be eligible, veterans must have a high school diploma, possess military training or equivalent work experience, be pursuing an industry license, complete an active industry certification within a reasonable period of time and meet the requirements established by the board of education.

Prohibiting ‘implicit bias training’ (HB0158/SB0102)

This bill prohibits local education agencies, public charter schools, public institutions of higher education, the state board of education and the department of education from requiring teachers or other faculty members to complete “implicit bias training.”

The bill defines “implicit bias training” as any program “designed to expose an individual to biases that the training’s or educational program’s developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual’s patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual’s unconscious bias or prejudice.”

The law, which went into effect upon it’s signing on May 24, 2023, also prohibits employers from taking adverse actions against anyone who refuses to participate in implicit bias training.

Immunization requirements (HB0252/SB0644)

Under this law, parent-teachers of home school students no longer have to provide proof of the student’s immunizations and receipt of health services or examinations generally required by law to the local education agency.

However, if a home school student participates in an event or extracurricular activity sponsored by a local education agency, the agency is still authorized to request and receive proof that the student has received health services required for participation.

Selling ‘obscene matter’ to schools (HB0841/SB1059)

This bill makes it a Class E felony for a book publisher, distributor or seller to knowingly sell or distribute “obscene matter” to a public school serving any of the grades K-12. A Class E felony carries a sentence of one to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $3,000.

In addition to the punishment for a Class E felony, this bill makes it so that a person who sells or distributes “obscene matter” to a public school will be fined at least $10,000, but not more than $100,000. The bill does not specify what constitutes “obscene matter.”