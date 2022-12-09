HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.

Authorities announced on Nov. 30 that Pace’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Jason Chen had been arrested at his family home in Nolensville and was facing charges for criminal homicide in connection with her death.

Detectives said Pace and Chen had a relationship for a few months and her last known location — which she shared with her mother via a text message pin drop at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 23 — was at his apartment in Chattanooga.

According to investigators, blood evidence showed Pace had been killed during a fight inside Chen’s apartment while additional evidence, such as surveillance footage in the area, indicated she had been taken to another location.

More than a week after Pace went missing, police reportedly found her body wrapped in a trash bag inside a suitcase along Suck Creek Road.

According to ABC affiliate WTVC, Chen’s cellphone records showed he went to the airport in Nashville following his girlfriend’s disappearance, but based on his financial records, he did not buy a ticket.

During his hearing on Friday, Dec. 9, Chen’s bond was set at $5 million, Hamilton County court records said. If he makes that bond, he will not only be under house arrest and GPS monitoring, but also need to surrender his passport.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023, officials said.