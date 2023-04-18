MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has been on the leading edge of welcoming manufacturing and infrastructure of electric vehicles and alternative fuels technology for more than a decade. Now, our state will be home to the world’s first UniMelt® plasma cathode plant.

“Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, thanks to our unmatched business

climate and skilled workforce,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Jackson, Tennessee, where 6K Energy will be investing more than $200 million to build the facility, creating 230 jobs.

“Home to a thriving electric vehicle industry, Tennessee is primed and eager to welcome 6K to the Volunteer State. We thank this company for its decision to locate in Madison County and know that Jackson will be the ideal location for 6K Energy’s newest manufacturing facility,” said Stuart McWhorter, Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner.

6K Energy is the cathode materials production division of 6K Inc., which is headquartered in Massachusetts.

“Choosing the right fit for our first PlusCAM production facility is critical in our mission to be the leading domestic supplier of cathode material in the U.S. Not only did Jackson meet our requirements for critical items, such as energy cost and site readiness, but the teams at the state, county and town levels went above and beyond to ensure we will be successful building our plant. We’re excited to break ground and continue moving forward, in lockstep with Tennessee, to achieve our mission,” said Sam Trinch, President of 6K Energy.

The company uses microwave plasma technology to develop materials used in electric vehicle manufacturing and other industries. UniMelt® is the world’s only microwave production scale plasma system that uses a temperatures of 6,000 degrees, which is approximately the same as the temperature of the surface of the sun.