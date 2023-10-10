MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Think you are the best at solving puzzles, answering trivia questions, or navigating your way through a one-of-a-kind obstacle course?

You can test your skills in all the above at a new adventure museum opening in East Memphis.

Amuse, the Adventure Museum on Walnut Grove, is a state-of-the-art social gaming facility with 35 different games, battles, and challenges that could keep you busy for a couple of hours or all day.

“Adventures take place inside actual rooms. They have different levels to them as well,” said Amuse co-owner Keith Edwards. “Then we have what are called battles, which take place outside a room. This is like out in the open where you are either competing against the clock or against your friend or family member.”

Edwards and his partners also own the Memphis Escape Rooms. He said the adventure museum is a relatively new concept across the country, and it took a team of gaming and tech experts to create the one in Memphis.

“We have a really large team of people who helped write The games and challenges, who helped us code them, who helped us build them,” Edwards said. “We couldn’t do it by ourselves.”

Each room holds two to six people, and the games, some mental and some physical, last two to five minutes. Edwards said you can compete with a large group or play solo.

“It’s rapid-fire things you are trying to do either get a high score or sometimes solving a mystery or beating your friend,” said Edwards

Amuse had a soft opening on Monday and will celebrate its official grand opening on Friday. Ticket prices range from $44.99 for a two-hour pass to $99.99 for an all-day pass.

