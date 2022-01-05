SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A rescue of another sort happened Tuesday morning at the Sevier County Humane Society.

Two staff members were stuck overnight at the facility due to Monday’s winter weather. Snow brought down several trees on Gnatty Branch Road, just off the Gatlinburg Spur, making the road to the shelter impassable for vehicles.

Three men spent Tuesday morning removing trees from the road leading to the humane society. It was a volunteer effort, they said, just because they wanted to help.

At the animal shelter itself, kindness continued. Two employees braved a frigid night but ended up at work longer than anticipated. Staff member Tiffany Stovall took home eight puppies to help keep them warm.

“There’s no heat here. So we do have a couple propane tanks but it’s not enough heat for the puppies,” Stovall said.

Just down the road at the Sevier County Humane Society – another sign of lending a hand.



One staff member here is taking 8 puppies home right now. She’s making sure they stay warm, since the shelter still has no power. pic.twitter.com/Do3a6E3fSq — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) January 4, 2022

“We had two staff that had volunteered the night before to stay the night with the animals because we knew the storm was coming. We had no idea it was going to be of this magnitude. But when it came time the next morning, there were over 30 trees in the driveway. They could not get out and we couldn’t get in,” said Stacey Dekker, director at the Sevier County Humane Society.

They’re thankful for the crews who stepped in to help.

“I’m grateful that we live in a community that helps. And with everything that’s going on in the world it’s good to know that there’s still good people,” Dekker said.

Another way the shelter says you can help is through donation. They’re hoping to raise money to buy an emergency generator so they’re not as impacted the next time cold weather moves through.

The Sevier County Humane Society is not open right now. The director says they won’t be able to until they get power back, and she’s still not sure when that will happen.