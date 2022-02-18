DRESDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — After tornados tore through Tennessee in December, one tiny town never imagined what would be unearthed.

Nearly 100 years later, a cornerstone box, or time capsule, was found in the First Methodist Church in Dresden. The cornerstone was believed to have been laid in 1924, with 24 artifacts that were found inside, including books, newspapers, and even an ear of corn that was picked the morning they placed the box in the cornerstone.

Dresden Cornerstone Box (Courtesy: Discovery Park of America)

Dresden Cornerstone Box (Courtesy: Discovery Park of America)

Dresden Cornerstone Box (Courtesy: Discovery Park of America) Dresden Cornerstone Box (Courtesy: Discovery Park of America)

The Discovery Park of America, located in Union City, is helping to preserve these items. Employees who opened the box said the ear of corn and note to accompany it, was almost like a “love letter” to future farmers, hoping farming is just as important now as it was back then.

“The most unique item that was very unexpected was an ear of corn. One of the church members was also the county’s agriculture agent at the time,” said Jennifer Wildes, Collections/Exhibit Director at the Discovery Park of America. “In there, was a letter that accompanied the corn, so he knew what was in there. And in the letter, he said that it was picked that morning from a local farm, he mentioned the farm and he said, what variety of corn it was.”











Dresden Cornerstone Box (Courtesy: Discovery Park of America)

Some present-day church members were there when the Discovery Park of America unveiled the artifacts. One person in particular, saw an item connected to his grandfather. Wildes told News 2, pulling those items out of the box was “definitely a one-of-a-kind experience.”

“My favorite piece that we found was a letter from the pastor of the time. And it was essentially, you know, a letter to me,” she said. “It was explaining what the church was going through at the time — they were building a new church. That was the reason of laying this new cornerstone.”

The goal is to eventually have the items in an exhibit at the Discovery Park of America.