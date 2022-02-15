MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville security company is faced with a massive fine after a deadly shooting that happened at a Memphis Kroger back in August.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at the Kroger Fuel Center on Poplar and Kirby when Alvin Motley of Chicago was shot and killed. Witnesses told officials loud music was coming from Motley’s car and Livingston asked him to turn it down. Shortly after, witnesses said they heard a gunshot.

Livingston was hired through a company called Universal Protection Service, LLC out of Nashville. However, after further investigation, court documents show Livingston was not an off-duty police officer as the company previously reported. Now, there is a court order for the company to pay a fine of $23,000 or close down.

Family members reportedly said Motley was visiting Memphis from Chicago for business prior to his death.

Livingston was held in Shelby County Jail on a $1.8 million bond since his arrest in August.

News 2 reached out to Universal Protection Service, LLC for a statement but has yet to hear back.