Nashville prepares to host Titans watch party in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans fans will gather in downtown Nashville for a free viewing party Sunday to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The party begins at 11 a.m. with kickoff scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Thousands are expected to attend the free party, which will feature two large screens to view the game. One screen will be positioned at Broadway near First Avenue with the other near Second Avenue north of Broadway.

Live music from Jason Eskridge and Sixwire, giveaways and other activities will kick off at 11 a.m. The Titans cheerleaders, Blue Crew drumline and T-Rac are also expected to make an appearance at the viewing party.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.’s goal is to turn downtown Nashville into a sea of two-toned blue and asks all attendees to show their Titans pride by wearing blue or Titans gear.

Parking will be available for $5 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday in the Batman Building Garage at 128 4th Avenue North (across from the Ryman Auditorium).

Food trucks will be on site and water, soda and beer will be on sale at the event. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Security measures will be in place at entrances, and no large bags or backpacks will be allowed. The event site will include Lower Broadway from First to Third Avenue and Second from Demonbreun to Commerce.

Click here to find more parking in downtown Nashville.

Road closures for the event will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. Click here to view which roads will be closed and what times the closures go into effect.

The Titans are in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2002. Click here for complete coverage of the Titans’ playoff run.