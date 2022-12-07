KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputies say a naked man was shot in the chest Tuesday night after illegally entering a home in West Knoxville.

Patrol units reportedly responded to the 7800 block of Westland Drive around 9 p.m.

The man was allegedly violent and damaged the interior of the home, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn said the suspect was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment and that he was shot at least once in the chest. He is in critical condition.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

The identify of the shooter has not been released.