KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee, Knoxville student is charged with carrying weapons on school property after police took two muskets from his dorm room on Saturday.

The University of Tennessee Police responded to Laurel Hall around 5 p.m. on March 25 after dorm staff reported someone walking into the residence holding what appeared to be a musket.

The student was identified through video surveillance according to court documents. Officers made contact with him in the lobby of the hall. Officers were given consent to enter his room where they retrieved two musket rifles, black powder, primers, and two bayonets according to UTPD.

Brandon Dowd, 19, was charged with carrying weapons on school property. He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 4.