CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chattanooga Police has opened an investigation after reporting ‘multiple victims’ following a shooting near a bar in downtown Chattanooga early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the Chattanooga Police Department told News 2 that the shooting happened near a bar on McCallie Avenue at 2:45 a.m. leaving multiple victims injured.

In a statement, the spokesman stated that several of the victims are facing serious injuries.

“There have been multiple people shot on McCallie. Several of them are life-threatening injuries. I don’t have much more than that at this time,” said a spokesperson with the Chattanooga Police Department.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.