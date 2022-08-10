Multiple agencies are on the scene of an active investigation in Lincoln County, according to local authorities.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Several agencies are involved in a search for the suspect in an overnight shooting in Lincoln County, Tennessee after authorities confirmed that multiple people were shot.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that more than one person was shot. He says Lincoln County authorities requested assistance from the MCSO around 1:30 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ardmore Police, Tennessee State Troopers and Madison County SWAT team are currently at the scene near Ballard Hollow Road.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office tells News 19 that the “tactical” part of the situation is over, and has moved now to the “investigative” side of things.

A News 19 crew on scene says there are several investigators present.

There is no word on the description of the suspect.

The Fayetteville Police Department tells News 19 that a portion of the Ardmore Highway (Hwy. 110) is closed due to the ongoing situation. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.