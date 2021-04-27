Multiple agencies battle flames at Monteagle smoke house

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monteagle Fire & Rescue crews battled huge flames that fully engulfed a local restaurant Tuesday evening.

According to The Grundy County Herald, the fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Jim Oliver’s Smoke House Restaurant and Trading Post.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded, including Winchester, Cowan, South Pittsburg, Decherd, and Tracy City. The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, Sewanee Police Department and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperation were also on the scene.

The Herald said emergency crews were able to evacuate nearby cabins and closed a road surrounding the area. No injuries were reported.