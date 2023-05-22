NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We can expect to see more inclusive parks and playgrounds popping up around the Volunteer State thanks to a multi-million-dollar state grant program from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD).

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Local communities and nonprofit organizations can now apply for up to $500,000 to create inclusive spaces for people with and without disabilities, including parks, playgrounds and other facilities. The goal is to provide opportunities for children and adults with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities to experience the physical, social and emotional benefits of play alongside their peers without disabilities.

“I am proud to live in a community with an inclusive playground and have seen firsthand how it benefits my daughter and her friends,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner, who lives in Smyrna. “I’m excited to be able to provide the opportunity of inclusive play to more children and families across the state.”

DIDD has $2.5 million in funding for the grant program. Applications from governmental entities or 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies will be accepted until June 19. All proposals should be open to the community, rooted in family involvement, community engagement, inclusion and empowerment, according to the department.

For more information about the grant program and to apply, click HERE.