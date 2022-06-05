MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – MTN DEW has returned to its roots. The beverage founded in the hills of Tennessee has come home and opened an outpost in Mountain City.

Spokespersons for MTN DEW said the new outpost is a destination where people can come and have fun in the outdoors with friends and family while trying a slew of never-before-released flavors like pickle, s’mores, huckleberry, summer pop and more.

The MTN DEW Outpost is located at 1203 Harbin Hill Road.

“MTN DEW wanted to help outdoor enthusiasts get outside in nature and open up different trail systems for them to explore so Doe Mountain was the perfect candidate where also the history of Mountain Dew goes back 80 years where it was founded in Tennessee,” said Donovan De Leon, the location’s new MTN DEW Outpost Ranger.

The Outpost is open daily until June 12th. The hours are 8 a.m. until dusk.