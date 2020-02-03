Live Now
Mt. Juliet officer injured in traffic crash

Tennessee News

Mt. Juliet police generic_254773

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Juliet Police officer is recovering from minor injuries after an accident on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of North Mt. Juliet Road. The officer was responding to a CPR in-progress call at the time. Additional details about the crash were not immediately given.

No other people were injured in the crash. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

