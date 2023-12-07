NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hollywood is calling and Tennessee is answering! New numbers from the Tennessee Entertainment Commission show the entertainment production industry is generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the state each year.

From 2014 to 2022, statewide employment in film and video production grew 82%, ranking Tennessee as number five among all states in the nation for jobs in the entertainment production industry.

In 2022, incentivized projects made a total $124.8M impact, with 1,025 new jobs and $66.4M in new incomes.

The projects touched every corner of the state, with production taking place in 39 out of 95 counties.

“I probably get more phone calls from [production studios] than I really ever have,” said Bob Raines, director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

When Raines started visiting Los Angeles about 20 years ago, he said he would meet with major production studios and lay out a map, explaining where Tennessee was and what it had to offer.

“Nowadays I don’t have to do that,” said Raines. “Tennessee is definitely on the map.”

Raines said the state is attractive to industry professionals because of the local creative workforce, established music scene and infrastructure.

“We have had a lot of people moving to our state, new people coming into our ecosystem that we didn’t have before,” said Raines. “What they see is the same thing that I see, you know, I see this great pool of talent, I see this, you know, right infrastructure that can be used… that then carries into the industry, and, you know, the word of mouth and the conversations and it brings people in, and it makes it easier to have conversations with people that are interested in coming to Tennessee.”

A theme among Tennessee-based productions? Raines said much of the content is focused on stories from middle America.

“The state of Tennessee, as you can probably imagine, has always been a bit of a cultural barometer for middle America, just due to the fact that, you know, we have the country music genre that came out of here, which influences a lot of that culture,” said Raines.

Raines said 2023 was a tough time for the industry, as it continues to recover from the pandemic, and this year’s SAG-AFTRA and writer’s strikes; however, he said 2024 is looking bright.

“We’re having positive conversations right now,” said Raines. “It’s looking like we’re going to have a pretty good pipeline and I’m excited about some of the content creators that we’re working with.”