Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Tennessee News

by: Caleb Wethington,

Posted: / Updated:

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WATE) – A mother dog and her puppies are now back home after their mouths were glued shut.

The Senior Dog Lodge and Animal Rescue in Sunbright says the pets were discovered with their mouths glued shut in the Petros community on July 4.

This happened while their owner was in the hospital.

We’re told this was all a scary experience for the puppies, but the glue was removed. The dog and her puppies are expected to be okay.

Details about possible suspects were not immediately given.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories