Mother of missing Tennessee child declines media questions after leaving juvenile court

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert stayed silent as she left the courthouse in Bristol early Friday morning.

News 2’s sister station, WJHL confirmed Megan Boswell was at the courthouse for a hearing in juvenile court. Court clerks declined to release any details about the hearing.

A WJHL reporter attempted to ask Boswell about her missing daughter, Evelyn, but Boswell kept quiet as she walked to her vehicle.

An AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has been in effect since Wednesday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said an undisclosed relative of the 15-month-old contacted the Department of Children’s Services earlier this week to report her missing. DCS then alerted the sheriff’s office and the TBI became involved in the investigation, issuing the AMBER Alert.

The TBI said Friday morning that people traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 are “believed to have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.” The vehicle has front-end damage, investigators added.

Evelyn Mae Boswell (Source: TBI)

Evelyn was last seen Dec. 26, investigators said. At the time, she was believed to be wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

No additional information has been released by investigators, including a reason for the delay in reporting the child missing.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has said it will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. central time Friday to provide an update on the search for Evelyn.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.